KVCR Midday News for May 31, 2024

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published May 31, 2024 at 1:20 PM PDT

KVCR has your daily news rundown. Today's stories are:

1. San Bernardino held their State of the City ceremony on Thursday evening to share their vision of the area’s future economic development.
2. A new survey of nonprofit leaders finds staff burnout is a major concern. Suzanne Potter has more.
3. Looking to fix the state’s insurance crisis…Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled a bill to speed up insurance premium rate reviews this week
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
