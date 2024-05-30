© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Local Doctor and Patient Shed Light on Rare Pregnancy Disease Hyperemesis Gravidarum

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published May 30, 2024 at 4:38 PM PDT

For KVCR News, I’m Shareen Awad.
May is Hyperemesis Gravidarum, or HG, Awareness Month. HG is a pregnancy disease that can lead to dehydration, weight loss, and could cause long-term health complications for mother and baby.

HG is not the same as morning sickness, which typically occurs during the first trimester and is not as severe or long lasting. To learn more about what HG is, I spoke with Dr. Heather Figueroa, OBGYN with Loma Linda University Health.

If a pregnant woman is unfamiliar with HG, she may not know to seek out the crucial medical treatments required to reduce the risk of complications. Dr. Figueroa shares symptoms that could be indicators that a woman is experiencing HG during her pregnancy.

And are there are any clear causes for HG? Dr. Figueroa says, unfortunately not.

Treatment is typically necessary throughout the entire pregnancy and could require hospital stay.

Jessica Lyen lives in our local mountains and has suffered with Hyperemesis Gravidarum throughout both of her pregnancies. She shares her experience.

Jessica had a healthy baby boy after the ordeal, but due to the high chance of recurrence, experienced it again six years later.

She says support is key, not only from medical staff, but support from family and friends.

If you suspect you or someone you know is suffering from this condition, consult your doctor and if necessary, ask to see a specialist in labor and delivery to get the treatment and support you need. To learn more about Hyperemesis Gravidarum and for help finding resources near you, visit the HER Foundation at hyperemesis.org
Tags
Local News Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad