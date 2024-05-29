KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
5/29 KVCR Midday News: Classes at RCC Resume After Shelter In Place Order, European-Japanese Climate Research Satellite Launched Tuesday, & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
1. The City of Perris will further review a large warehouse project next to a community park, after residents raised concerns about the project’s traffic and air impacts.
2. Classes at Riverside City College will meet again today in person after a report od a man with a gun led police to issue a shelter-in-place order on campus for nearly 90 minutes.
3. California schools are holding events to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander month.
4. European-Japanese climate research satellite was launched from California aboard SpaceX rocket.