The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

5/29 KVCR Midday News: Classes at RCC Resume After Shelter In Place Order, European-Japanese Climate Research Satellite Launched Tuesday, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published May 29, 2024 at 1:03 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The City of Perris will further review a large warehouse project next to a community park, after residents raised concerns about the project’s traffic and air impacts.

2. Classes at Riverside City College will meet again today in person after a report od a man with a gun led police to issue a shelter-in-place order on campus for nearly 90 minutes.

3. California schools are holding events to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander month.

4. European-Japanese climate research satellite was launched from California aboard SpaceX rocket.
