The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

5/28 KVCR Midday News: California Adopt-a-Pet Day, California Medical Board Advocacy, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published May 28, 2024 at 12:48 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The ASPCA and CalAnimals have organized the first California Adopt-a-Pet Day on June

2. A bill making its way through the legislature could prohibit the California Medical Board from asking people whether they’re in treatment for drug or alcohol abuse.

3. The 91 Freeway through the lower end of Santa Ana Canyon was cleared of a police stand-off Friday.

4. The San Bernardino County Fire Protection District is deploying a highly specialized bulldozer.

5. Community meetings focused o how to improve the delivery of mental health services in Riverside County ae scheduled today and Thursday. More info at RUHealth.org
Shareen Awad
