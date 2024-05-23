© 2024 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

5/23 KVCR Midday News: San Bernardino Fires City Manager, UCR Hosts Gaming Convention, Charges Upgraded Against Alleged Arsonist, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published May 23, 2024 at 11:43 AM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. San Bernardino fired their city manager Charles Montoya during a special meeting on Wednesday.

2. UCR students will host a no cost e-sports and gaming convention on Saturday, May 25.

3. The removal of tons of sediment from the lake at Riverside’s Fairmount Park could facilitate the return of pedal boats.

4. Plans are in place for volunteers to assist with placing mini American flags along grave sites at Riverside National Cemetery Saturday.

5. Charges have been upgraded against an alleged arsonist who tried to burn down a strip mall and allegedly set fire to Retreat Church and Yucaipa Christian Preschool.

6. California advances legislation cracking down on stolen goods, resellers, and auto theft.
Shareen Awad
