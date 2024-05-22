University of California, Riverside students will be hosting "HighlanderCon" on Saturday, May 25th.

HighlanderCon is a one day convention that will be held in the Highlander Union Building. Run by Highlander Gaming, the event is focused on those interested in gaming with tournaments, panels and giveaways for attendees.

The event will also hold a variety of attractions including an artist alley where artists will be selling their works, performances from UCR student clubs, and free refreshments provided by ASUCR and Insomnia Cookies.

The convention is an event that was first held in 2016 and has since been held annually with a pause during the pandemic. More than 500 attendees were present at last year’s edition.

For those interested, check out the registration link: https://www.ticketleap.events/tickets/hlgucr/hlc

