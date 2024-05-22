© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Federal judge rules against ICE's 'knock and talk' arrest tactic

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published May 22, 2024 at 4:08 PM PDT
Shutterstock
/
Shutterstock

A U.S. court judge has ruled immigration enforcement officers must stop using a door-knocking tactic to arrest and detain undocumented immigrants.

Advocates for immigrants claim Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, officers use a so-called ‘Knock and Talk’ tactic to bait undocumented immigrants into allowing them inside their homes.

Once they enter, advocates say, ICE will sometimes arrest and detain people without a valid warrant. They’ve also accused ICE agents of lying about who they are.

Lizbeth Castillejos Abeln is with the Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice, one of the plaintiffs who sued ICE over the practice. She says ICE’s tactics harm immigrants.

"It just disrupts entire families and neighborhoods," Abeln says. "And that's why it was important for us to bring this forth."

In his ruling, Judge Otis Wright argues that the ‘Knock and Talk’ practice violates the Fourth Amendment’s ban on unreasonable search and seizure.

An ICE spokesperson declined to comment.
Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
See stories by Anthony Victoria