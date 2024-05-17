Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 5/17/2024

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is still suffering a data loss from a cyberattack last year, despite paying the hackers more than a million dollars.

2. The Mission Inn Foundation lost its battle against eviction from the historic downtown Riverside hotel. Now the future of its museum and docent-led tours are in doubt.

3. The superintendent of the Rialto Unified School District has been placed on leave, although the board says it’s not a disciplinary action.

4. And lastly today, a Jurupa Valley teacher who said she was fired for her religious beliefs will receive a $360,000 settlement from the district.

