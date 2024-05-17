5/17 Midday News: Push to rename Joshua Tree National Park after late Senator Feinstein; Temecula school recall election information

KVCR has your daily news rundown. Today's stories are:

1. Today marks the final day for voters to register to vote in the recall election against Joseph Komrosky, the Trustee Area 4 representative.

2. U.S. Senators want visitors center at Joshua Tree National Park to be named after late Senator Dianne Feinstein.

3. California law is supposed to protect farm workers during their commutes...but a new CalMatters investigation finds that workers are still dying…in vehicles not covered under current laws.

4. The ‘Bloomington Speaks’ community led art project encourages residents to decorate a box with photos and artistic messages that highlight their experiences with the area’s warehouse growth.

5. California lawmakers killed hundreds of bills on Thursday as the state’s budget deficit…which is estimated in the tens of billions…continues to loom over the Legislature.