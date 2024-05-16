5/16 KVCR Midday News: Jewish Leaders Lobby for Legislation Addressing Antisemitism, Corona Students Celebrate Peace Officer Memorial Day, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Hundreds of Jewish leaders from around the state spent the past two days in Sacramento lobbying for legislation aimed at addressing anti-Semitism.

2. Students of Orange Grove High School’s Adult Transition Program showed appreciation for local law enforcement by hosting a coffee bar event in honor of Peace Officer Memorial Day on May 15.

3. IEHP’s Run, Walk, & Roll 5K on May 18 at IEHP Rancho Cucamonga recognizes military community. To register, call 909-727-2257.

4. Nature walks, festivals, and more are happening this weekend to celebrate the 19th annual Endangered Species Day.