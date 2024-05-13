© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

5/13 Midday News: Pomona College Pro-Palestine protests continue, Governor Newsom reveals plan to cut $28 billion deficit

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published May 13, 2024 at 11:22 AM PDT

KVCR has your daily news rundown. Today's news stories are:

1. Pomona College moved its graduation ceremony to USC’s Shrine Auditorium. Pro-Palestine protesters moved too — protesting outside the ceremony on Sunday.
2. Governor Gavin Newsom has unveiled a plan to reduce the state’s nearly 28 billion dollar deficit. Now he just needs to get the legislature to approve it.
3. Residents in San Bernardino are speaking out against the city’s decision to charge an entrance fee for their upcoming State of the City event.
Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
See stories by Anthony Victoria