5/13 Midday News: Pomona College Pro-Palestine protests continue, Governor Newsom reveals plan to cut $28 billion deficit

KVCR has your daily news rundown. Today's news stories are:

1. Pomona College moved its graduation ceremony to USC’s Shrine Auditorium. Pro-Palestine protesters moved too — protesting outside the ceremony on Sunday.

2. Governor Gavin Newsom has unveiled a plan to reduce the state’s nearly 28 billion dollar deficit. Now he just needs to get the legislature to approve it.

3. Residents in San Bernardino are speaking out against the city’s decision to charge an entrance fee for their upcoming State of the City event.