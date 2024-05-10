© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

San Bernardino residents argue charging for State of City event is violation of Brown Act

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published May 10, 2024 at 1:58 PM PDT
A screenshot of the Eventbrite page for San Bernardino's upcoming State of the City event. Tickets for this year’s state of the city are $75 each. Some residents are not happy.
A screenshot of the Eventbrite page for San Bernardino's upcoming State of the City event. Tickets for this year’s state of the city are $75 each. Some residents are not happy.

Residents in San Bernardino are speaking out against the city’s decision to charge an entrance fee for their upcoming State of the City event.

Tickets for this year’s state of the city are $75 each and some residents are not happy.

Treasure Ortiz — a city council candidate for the seventh ward — alleges Mayor Helen Tran and the City Council are violating the Brown Act by charging for the event.

"They have to be free to all that want to attend," she said.

David Loy with the First Amendment Coalition agrees with Ortiz.

"If there is a meeting of a legislative body as defined in the act, then that meeting is required to be open in public and the city cannot charge admission," Loy says.

Officials did not respond to requests for comment in time for broadcast. They announced on Wednesday that the State of the City will be live streamed for the public to watch.

The State of the City is on May 30.
Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
See stories by Anthony Victoria