The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

4/30 KVCR Midday News: Amazon Employees Say Company Not Providing Enough Breaks, USC Cancels Main Graduation, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published April 30, 2024 at 1:18 PM PDT

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Employees at Amazon’s KSBD air hub in San Bernardino say the company is violating state law by not providing adequate breaks.

2. Inmates have been coordinating with others outside of the lock-ups to smuggle drugs into Riverside County jails by the United States Postal Service.

3. A federal program that has helped millions of Californians afford internet expires today.

4. Student protests stemming from the Israel-Hamas War caused USC to cancel its main graduation ceremony.

5. Study says California’s 2023 snowy rescue from megadrought was a freak event.
