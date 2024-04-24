April 24: IE Latino Voices

Yvette Walker

With 91.9 KVCR News, I'm Yvette Walker. This is IE Latino Voices where we invite representatives from Latino led and Latino serving organizations to share their stories and their impact in our region. Today we've invited Dr. Mark Hanna. Thank you so much for being with us today Dr. Hanna.

Dr. Mark Hanna

Thank you for having me.



Yvette

Dr. Hanna, please share what prompted you to pursue a career in cancer care.

Dr. Hanna

The bottom line is that it's a privilege to take care of cancer patients. It's a life changing experience for both us as the providers and the patients. Obviously, there is no greater satisfaction than when you can help somebody overcome their cancer and get cured, and get a new lease on life.

Yvette

Please talk about your area of specialty and why it's important for the community to engage in preventative care.

Dr. Hanna

So, I specialize in treating colon cancer and rectal cancer as well as some other cancers of the GI tract. Colon cancer is the second most common cancer in men and the second or third most common cancer in women. That's just in terms of statistics and in terms of incidents. But it's probably the second most common reason for death from cancer in both men and women. And so, it's a very common disease. It will probably touch the lives of all of us, if not us personally, but definitely our family members. And that's why it's really important for all of us to really know about the incidence, the prevention, and even the treatment because it could save our lives. But it also could save our family's lives, our family members or loved ones.

Yvette

Dr. Hanna, please share some statistics of frequency of colon cancer in the Latino community that you have seen.

Dr. Hanna

So, we know that minority patients or patients who come from minority communities have a higher incidence of colorectal cancer. The most worrying statistic that I can tell you, and this is a kind of a call to action to all of us, is that you know, the incidence of colorectal cancer has been decreasing in almost all age groups except young adults. So, in patients who are 20 to 50 years old, that incidence has actually been increasing over the past 15 to 20 years. And that has been quite an alarming trend. So that is kind of the most important part of our conversation today that I want to focus on is you know, young Latino patients or young members of the community need to be empowered to make sure that even though you're younger, and you're not thinking about a disease like colorectal cancer, you need to have good awareness and education to, like I said, pursue preventive measures. And even get the right treatment when you're diagnosed so that you can get a good outcome, because at the end of the day, colorectal cancer, despite the fact that it's very prevalent, is treatable.

Yvette

So please talk about what those preventative measures look like.

Dr. Hanna

So, the most important thing is to get screened at the right time. We start screening at 45 years of age. But that still means that even if you're younger, if you have symptoms that are not explained by other diseases or other processes going on, you want to pursue a screening or at least evaluation by your primary care physician. And you know, the symptoms here are vague. So, there's sometimes you have to kind of keep a close eye on things, so any rectal bleeding that lasts for more than three months, any change in your abdominal habits or abdominal pain that lasts for more than three months, any constipation that lasts for more than three to three months, even if you are less than 45 years of age you should get checked by your primary care physician and pursue screening if you feel like something is not right. Something that is going on that you can’t explain with other causes.

Yvette

Please talk about the curability rate and ways the community can prevent the development of colon cancer.

Dr. Hanna

Yeah, so colorectal cancer, I tell all my patients is very treatable. The way we look at statistics for treatability is by stage. So, stage one is when the cancer is superficial in the colon and then stage two and three are basically when it's more advanced, it's kind of invading through the wall of the colon or into the lymph nodes. So stage one, treatable disease almost 95%. Stage two is in the 90s. Even stage three, even with the lymph node involvement, you can reach up to 70%, 80% treatability. Stage four is obviously much less. But that's why you know when you recognize this early and you capture that early stage, most patients are able to get cured and most patients are able to get treated. And so that's why again, screening is so important when you have symptoms or you have any suspicion that something is going on getting screened at the right time is extremely important.

Yvette

Dr. Hanna please share the best way for the community to connect with you.

Dr. Hanna

So I you know, practice atCity of Hope which is a specialized cancer center. But we are in your community, you know, we have an office, a cancer center right across the street from San Antonio Regional Hospital in Upland. So, we do most of our practice in the community in this area. We are more than happy to accept all patients, no matter what the coverage. Usually we will be able to see you and give you the right advice. We also have offices in Corona and other places. But we are available and ready to give you the full spectrum of treatment in the community. These days we have all the latest technology: robotic surgery, advances in chemotherapy, immunotherapy, radiation, all of that is available in Upland. So, you really don't need to go far or go anywhere else for you know the most up to date care.

Yvette

Thank you so much for being with us today, Dr. Hanna.



Dr. Mark Hanna

Thank you, my privilege.

Yvette Walker

Join us again next week for IE Latino Voices. You can find this story and others on our website at kvcrnews.org/ielatinovoices.


