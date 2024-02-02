© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Puente Project Leadership Program at Cal State L.A.

KVCR | By Jessica Greenwell,
Rick Dulock
Published February 2, 2024 at 3:31 PM PST
The Puente Logo
Hand-out/The Puente Project
/
The Puente Project
The Puente Logo

Over a thousand ninth graders will attend the Puente Student Leadership Conference at Cal State L.A. on Saturday. (Feb. 3)

The Puente Project, a national program designed to improve the college-going rate of underrepresented students in California, is sponsoring the event. Former Puente participants have gone on to become elected leaders, legislative staff members, school administrators, teachers, and counselors.

The Keynote speaker will be Rafael Agustin, author of Illegally Yours, a writer for Jane the Virgin, and CEO of the Latino Film Institute.

Twenty-five workshops are planned for students during the day.

All participating students will receive a copy of 'The Brightening,' a newly published book by 14-year-old author Leila Sahabi of Glendale.

The book describes a world in which a young girl's determination and desire to create a positive change overcomes her fears of powerlessness and insignificance.

We reached out to Leila and asked her what she thought about her book going home with over a thousand students this weekend…

LEILA  :11 “It’s kind of unbelievable to think about, but I really hope that it will inspire at least, at least one person to follow their dreams. If I can make a difference in even one person’s life, that’s important to me.”

In our region, Puente runs 10 programs in middle and high schools in Riverside County, four community colleges in Riverside County, and four community colleges in San Bernardino County.
Local News
Jessica Greenwell
See stories by Jessica Greenwell
Rick Dulock
See stories by Rick Dulock