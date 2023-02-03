© 2023 91.9 KVCR

Local News

The CIELO Fund's First Round of Grants Announced

KVCR | By Rick Dulock
Published February 3, 2023 at 9:36 AM PST
CIELO Melgar.png
KVCR
/
IECF Board Member and CIELO FUND Founding Chair, Jesse Melgar

The CIELO Fund published a list of inaugural grantees, including KVCR Radio. Each organization will use their award to serve and empower Latinos in and around the Inland Empire. In today's story, KVCR's Rick Dulock speaks to Jesse Melgar, who launched the CIELO Fund last fall, to find out about his hopes for changing lives in our region through the fund and to ask about the future.

NOTE: KVCR's Lillian Vasquez conducted a more in-depth interview of Melgar on an episode of Lifestyles last year. They spoke about the CIELO Fund and his place as a board member with the Inland Empire Community Foundation.
Here's a link to that September 29, 2022 episode of Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez.

Rick Dulock
