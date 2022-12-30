Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 12/30/2022

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Now that the 2022 election is over, elected officials are announcing their early plans to run for new offices in 2024.

2. An Inland Assemblyman has been picked to head an influential Assembly Committee for the coming term.

3. Temecula high school students walked out of classes before the winter break to protest a newly imposed ban on teaching critical race theory.

4. A water board in Riverside County has censured one of its members for allegedly behaving disrespectfully to staff and the public.

