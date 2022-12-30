© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff
Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 12/30/2022

KVCR | By Jessica Greenwell,
Cassie MacDuff
Published December 30, 2022 at 1:00 PM PST
newswrap.jpg

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.
1. Now that the 2022 election is over, elected officials are announcing their early plans to run for new offices in 2024.
2. An Inland Assemblyman has been picked to head an influential Assembly Committee for the coming term.
3. Temecula high school students walked out of classes before the winter break to protest a newly imposed ban on teaching critical race theory.
4. A water board in Riverside County has censured one of its members for allegedly behaving disrespectfully to staff and the public.
THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.

