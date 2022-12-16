© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff
Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 12/16/2022

KVCR | By Cassie MacDuff,
Jessica Greenwell
Published December 16, 2022 at 6:17 AM PST
newswrap.jpg

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.
1. A mental health and drug treatment center under contract with Riverside County has been shut down by the state.
2. The vacant Carousel Mall in San Bernardino will be demolished at a cost of $8 million.
3. The lawyer for a troubled Rialto water agency has quit after being implicated in a pay-to-play scheme in Baldwin Park.
4. Montclair has settled sexual harassment claims against one of its council members by two male city employees.
THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.

