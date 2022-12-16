Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 12/16/2022

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. A mental health and drug treatment center under contract with Riverside County has been shut down by the state.

2. The vacant Carousel Mall in San Bernardino will be demolished at a cost of $8 million.

3. The lawyer for a troubled Rialto water agency has quit after being implicated in a pay-to-play scheme in Baldwin Park.

4. Montclair has settled sexual harassment claims against one of its council members by two male city employees.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.