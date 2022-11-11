© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff
Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff

KVCR | By Rick Dulock,
Cassie MacDuff
Published November 11, 2022 at 10:33 AM PST
NewsWrap_Logo.png

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.
1. San Bernardino has a new mayor, Helen Tran, the former city human resources director.
2. A Democrat has beaten a Republican in the race for the state Senate seat of Chad Mayes, the former Republican Assembly leader turned Independent who decided not to seek reelection.
3. Riverside County and San Bernardino County each have a new county supervisor. It looks like San Bernardino County voters have narrowly approved a ballot measure that could lead the county to secede from the state of California.
4. Other election surprises worth noting.
THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.

Cassie MacDuff
