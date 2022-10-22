Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. A major motorsports manufacturer is closing its Inland Empire headquarters.

2. A prestige developer that was going to redo the empty Carousel Mall in San Bernardino has pulled out.

3. Amazon warehouse workers went on strike to demand better working conditions and a $5 an hour raise.

4. Some good news for UC Riverside in the state budget for the coming year.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.