Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.
Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff
1. A major motorsports manufacturer is closing its Inland Empire headquarters.
2. A prestige developer that was going to redo the empty Carousel Mall in San Bernardino has pulled out.
3. Amazon warehouse workers went on strike to demand better working conditions and a $5 an hour raise.
4. Some good news for UC Riverside in the state budget for the coming year.
