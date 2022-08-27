© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News
NewsWrap_Logo.png
Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff
Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff

KVCR | By Cassie MacDuff,
Rick Dulock
Published August 27, 2022 at 7:51 AM PDT
NewsWrap_Logo.png

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.
CORRECTION: In this segment, BarBara (cq) L. Chavez is referred to as a candidate for the Rialto School Board. She was a candidate for the Fontana Unified School District board. KVCR regrets the error.
1. San Bernardino County supervisors will interview five applicants to succeed the late assessor-recorder Bob Dutton.
2. Hundreds of new homes are planned for Highland’s so-called Golden Triangle.
3. Two more Inland cities have placed a hold on new warehouses.
4. We remember two longtime elected officials from Rialto.
THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.

Local News
Cassie MacDuff
Cassie is a Press Enterprise regional columnist blogger.
See stories by Cassie MacDuff
Rick Dulock
See stories by Rick Dulock