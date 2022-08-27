Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

CORRECTION: In this segment, BarBara (cq) L. Chavez is referred to as a candidate for the Rialto School Board. She was a candidate for the Fontana Unified School District board. KVCR regrets the error.

1. San Bernardino County supervisors will interview five applicants to succeed the late assessor-recorder Bob Dutton.

2. Hundreds of new homes are planned for Highland’s so-called Golden Triangle.

3. Two more Inland cities have placed a hold on new warehouses.

4. We remember two longtime elected officials from Rialto.

