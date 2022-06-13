Sheep Fire near Wrightwood now 18% contained

The fire has burned nearly 1,000 acres, with more than 600 fire personnel tackling the blaze. Mandatory evacuation notices have been issued for the individuals in the community of Phelan who live off Desert Front Road and Wildhorse Canyon. The community of Wrightwood continues to be on an evacuation warning.

Individuals needing to evacuate can go to the Jesse Turner Center in Fontana. Individuals with large animals that need to be evacuated can take them to the Devore Animal Shelter in San Bernardino.