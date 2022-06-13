© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Sheep Fire near Wrightwood now 18% contained

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published June 13, 2022 at 7:15 PM PDT
San Bernardino County Fire Chief Dan Munsey
The Sheep Fire, which broke out near Wrightwood on Saturday afternoon, is now 18% contained.

The fire has burned nearly 1,000 acres, with more than 600 fire personnel tackling the blaze. Mandatory evacuation notices have been issued for the individuals in the community of Phelan who live off Desert Front Road and Wildhorse Canyon. The community of Wrightwood continues to be on an evacuation warning.

Individuals needing to evacuate can go to the Jesse Turner Center in Fontana. Individuals with large animals that need to be evacuated can take them to the Devore Animal Shelter in San Bernardino.

Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter at 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, Calif.
