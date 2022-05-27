Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 5/27/22

In Riverside County, there were 2,657 new reported cases on Thursday. Since May 19, hospitalizations have increased by 12, with 83 and 10 COVID-19 ICU patients. Since last Thursday, Riverside County has reported nine new COVID-19 related deaths.

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 1,788 new reported cases. Since May 19, hospitalizations increased by 28%, with 63 and 10 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 113 new COVID-19 related deaths.