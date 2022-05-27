Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 5/27/22
Over the last week, COVID-19 hospitalizations have continued to slowly rise in both Riverside and San Bernardino County.
In Riverside County, there were 2,657 new reported cases on Thursday. Since May 19, hospitalizations have increased by 12, with 83 and 10 COVID-19 ICU patients. Since last Thursday, Riverside County has reported nine new COVID-19 related deaths.
On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 1,788 new reported cases. Since May 19, hospitalizations increased by 28%, with 63 and 10 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 113 new COVID-19 related deaths.