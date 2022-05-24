Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 5/24/22

In Riverside County, there were 1,861 new reported cases over the weekend. Since May 16, hospitalizations have increased by 25% with 80. ICU cases increased by one, with five current patients. Over the last seven days, Riverside County has reported five new COVID-19 related deaths.

In San Bernardino County, there were 1,404 new reported cases over the weekend. Since May 16, hospitalizations have increased by 15, with 55 current patients. ICU cases increased by three, with eight total patients. Over the last week, San Bernardino County has only reported 100 new COVID-19 related deaths.