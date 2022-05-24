© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 5/24/22

Published May 24, 2022 at 10:15 AM PDT
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Riverside and San Bernardino County continue to slowly rise.

In Riverside County, there were 1,861 new reported cases over the weekend. Since May 16, hospitalizations have increased by 25% with 80. ICU cases increased by one, with five current patients. Over the last seven days, Riverside County has reported five new COVID-19 related deaths.

In San Bernardino County, there were 1,404 new reported cases over the weekend. Since May 16, hospitalizations have increased by 15, with 55 current patients. ICU cases increased by three, with eight total patients. Over the last week, San Bernardino County has only reported 100 new COVID-19 related deaths.

