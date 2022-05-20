Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 5/20/22

In Riverside County, there were 2,033 new reported cases on Thursday. Since May 12, hospitalizations have increased in the county by 42%, with 71 and six COVID-19 ICU patients. Since last Thursday, Riverside County has reported three new COVID-19 related deaths.

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 1,733 new reported cases. Since May 12, hospitalizations increased by 36%, with 49 and five COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 101 new COVID-19 related deaths.