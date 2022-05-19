© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Local News

New research ranks Riverside as the 9th best U.S. city for Asian and Pacific Islander professionals

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published May 19, 2022 at 6:15 PM PDT
downtown-riverside-at-dusk-1.jpg
UCPath Center
/
ucpathjobs.org
Photo of Downtown Riverside.

A new report has ranked Riverside as the 9th best city in the U.S. for Asian professionals.

The research was released by the San Francisco based company Apartment List, who put together the report in honor of Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

For the research, U.S. cities had their census data evaluated on the four factors of community representation, economic opportunity, housing opportunities, and the business environment for Asian professionals.

"The factors were intended to kind of balance one another out so that if a place did well on one, they might naturally not do as well on another," said Apartment List Research Associate Rob Warnock.

API Map (1).jpg
Apartment List
/
A map from Apartment List showing the Top 10 best U.S. cities for Asian professionals.

Among those factors, Riverside ranked 32nd in the U.S. for Asian community and representation and most notably ranked 2nd for Business Environment for Asian professionals. “In the Riverside area, the current Asian and Pacific Islander (API) community makes up just over 8% of the total population, and in terms of kind of the business environment, 16% of all the businesses in the area are API owned," Warnock said.

Only two other California cities made the top 10 list for the total ranking, with San Francisco ranking 6th and San Jose ranking 1st.

Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter at 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, Calif. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
