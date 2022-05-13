Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 5/13/22

In Riverside County, there were 1,280 new reported cases on Thursday. Since May 5, hospitalizations have increased in the county by eight, with 50 and eight COVID-19 ICU patients. Since last Thursday, Riverside County has reported 11 new COVID-19 related deaths.

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 991 new reported cases. Since May 5, hospitalizations decreased by 1, with 36. ICU cases decreased by two in that same period, with four current patients. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 114 new COVID-19 related deaths.