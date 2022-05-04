© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News

Riverside promotes Youth Jobs Corps program, receiving $4.4 million from state

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published May 4, 2022 at 6:15 PM PDT
L-R, California Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday, Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson, Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo.jpg
City of Riverside
/
Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson (center) speaking during a press conference with California Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday (left) and U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo (right).

On Tuesday, the City of Riverside hosted an event to promote its brand new Youth Jobs Corps program.

Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson was joined by California Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday and U.S. Deputy Secretary of Treasury Wally Adeyemo to promote the city's program, which received $4.4 million from the state's Youth Jobs Corps program.

"The California Youth Jobs Corps is a $185 million state program to create jobs for underserved and low-income youth across the state of California," said California Chief Service Office Josh Fryday.

As part of the program, participants will work in areas focused on making a community impact, such as work in climate and food insecurity. "So the idea is that this is a real partnership between the federal government, the state government, and local government," Fryday said.

For its part, Riverside will be hiring over 150 individuals between the ages of 16 to 30. Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson says the city knows how to get it done and that she's grateful for the governor's support. "When you provide money directly to the cities, we make it work, we're best connected to our community-based organizations, and so we know what our needs are, and we know how to direct those resources efficiently and effectively."

Individuals interested in applying to the Youth Jobs Corps can visit the state's website for more information.

Tags

Local News City of Riverside
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter at 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, Calif. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
See stories by Jonathan Linden