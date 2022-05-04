Riverside promotes Youth Jobs Corps program, receiving $4.4 million from state

Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson was joined by California Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday and U.S. Deputy Secretary of Treasury Wally Adeyemo to promote the city's program, which received $4.4 million from the state's Youth Jobs Corps program.

"The California Youth Jobs Corps is a $185 million state program to create jobs for underserved and low-income youth across the state of California," said California Chief Service Office Josh Fryday.

As part of the program, participants will work in areas focused on making a community impact, such as work in climate and food insecurity. "So the idea is that this is a real partnership between the federal government, the state government, and local government," Fryday said.

For its part, Riverside will be hiring over 150 individuals between the ages of 16 to 30. Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson says the city knows how to get it done and that she's grateful for the governor's support. "When you provide money directly to the cities, we make it work, we're best connected to our community-based organizations, and so we know what our needs are, and we know how to direct those resources efficiently and effectively."

Individuals interested in applying to the Youth Jobs Corps can visit the state's website for more information.