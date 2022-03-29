Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 3/29/22

In Riverside County, there were 191 new reported cases over the weekend. The county currently has 64 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19; 959 fewer than Jan. 17. ICU cases decreased by 140 in that same period with 12 current patients. Over the last seven days, Riverside County has reported 19 new COVID-19 related deaths.

In San Bernardino County, there were 111 new reported cases over the weekend. Since Jan. 17, Hospitalizations have decreased in the county by 1,056, with 70 currently hospitalized. ICU cases decreased by 194 in that same period, with 23 current patients. Over the last week, San Bernardino County has reported 57 new COVID-19 related deaths.