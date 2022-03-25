© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Local News

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 3/25/22

KVCR
Published March 25, 2022 at 10:15 AM PDT
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have decreased in Riverside and San Bernardino County for the eighth straight week.

In Riverside County, 131 new reported cases were reported on Thursday. Since March 17, Hospitalizations have dropped in the county by 25%, with 75 and 11 COVID-19 ICU patients. Riverside County has also reported 37 new COVID-19 related deaths since last Thursday.

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 179 new reported cases. Since March 17, hospitalizations have seen a 22% decrease, with 80. ICU cases decreased by 8 in that same period, with 26 current patients. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 53 new COVID-19 related deaths.

Tags

Local News COVID-19Riverside CountySan Bernardino County