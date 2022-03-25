Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 3/25/22

In Riverside County, 131 new reported cases were reported on Thursday. Since March 17, Hospitalizations have dropped in the county by 25%, with 75 and 11 COVID-19 ICU patients. Riverside County has also reported 37 new COVID-19 related deaths since last Thursday.

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 179 new reported cases. Since March 17, hospitalizations have seen a 22% decrease, with 80. ICU cases decreased by 8 in that same period, with 26 current patients. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 53 new COVID-19 related deaths.