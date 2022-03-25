Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 3/25/22
COVID-19 hospitalizations have decreased in Riverside and San Bernardino County for the eighth straight week.
In Riverside County, 131 new reported cases were reported on Thursday. Since March 17, Hospitalizations have dropped in the county by 25%, with 75 and 11 COVID-19 ICU patients. Riverside County has also reported 37 new COVID-19 related deaths since last Thursday.
On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 179 new reported cases. Since March 17, hospitalizations have seen a 22% decrease, with 80. ICU cases decreased by 8 in that same period, with 26 current patients. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 53 new COVID-19 related deaths.