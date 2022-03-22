Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 3/22/22

In Riverside County, there were 640 new reported cases over the weekend. Since last Monday, hospitalizations have decreased by 20%, with 92. ICU cases decreased by one with 18 current patients. Over the last seven days, Riverside County has reported 44 new COVID-19 related deaths.

In San Bernardino County, there were 285 new reported cases over the weekend. Since last Monday, Hospitalizations have decreased in the county by 28%, with 81. ICU cases decreased by 4, with 30 current patients. Over the last week, San Bernardino County has reported 37 new COVID-19 related deaths.