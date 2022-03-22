© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 3/22/22

KVCR
Published March 22, 2022 at 12:15 PM PDT
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have declined in Riverside and San Bernardino County for the eighth straight week.

In Riverside County, there were 640 new reported cases over the weekend. Since last Monday, hospitalizations have decreased by 20%, with 92. ICU cases decreased by one with 18 current patients. Over the last seven days, Riverside County has reported 44 new COVID-19 related deaths.

In San Bernardino County, there were 285 new reported cases over the weekend. Since last Monday, Hospitalizations have decreased in the county by 28%, with 81. ICU cases decreased by 4, with 30 current patients. Over the last week, San Bernardino County has reported 37 new COVID-19 related deaths.

Tags

Local News COVID-19Riverside CountySan Bernardino County