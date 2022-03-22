Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 3/22/22
COVID-19 hospitalizations have declined in Riverside and San Bernardino County for the eighth straight week.
In Riverside County, there were 640 new reported cases over the weekend. Since last Monday, hospitalizations have decreased by 20%, with 92. ICU cases decreased by one with 18 current patients. Over the last seven days, Riverside County has reported 44 new COVID-19 related deaths.
In San Bernardino County, there were 285 new reported cases over the weekend. Since last Monday, Hospitalizations have decreased in the county by 28%, with 81. ICU cases decreased by 4, with 30 current patients. Over the last week, San Bernardino County has reported 37 new COVID-19 related deaths.