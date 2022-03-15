Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 3/15/22
COVID-19 hospitalizations have declined in Riverside and San Bernardino County for the seventh straight week.
In Riverside County, there were 465 new reported cases over the weekend. Since last Monday, hospitalizations have decreased by 33%, with 115. ICU cases have seen a 38% decrease with 19 current patients. Over the last seven days, Riverside County has reported 53 new COVID-19 related deaths.
In San Bernardino County, there were 437 new reported cases over the weekend. Since last Monday, Hospitalizations have decreased in the county by 14%, with 114. ICU cases decreased by 11, with 34 current patients. Over the previous week, San Bernardino County has reported 66 new COVID-19 related deaths.