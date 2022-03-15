© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 3/15/22

KVCR
Published March 15, 2022 at 4:45 PM PDT
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have declined in Riverside and San Bernardino County for the seventh straight week.

In Riverside County, there were 465 new reported cases over the weekend. Since last Monday, hospitalizations have decreased by 33%, with 115. ICU cases have seen a 38% decrease with 19 current patients. Over the last seven days, Riverside County has reported 53 new COVID-19 related deaths.

In San Bernardino County, there were 437 new reported cases over the weekend. Since last Monday, Hospitalizations have decreased in the county by 14%, with 114. ICU cases decreased by 11, with 34 current patients. Over the previous week, San Bernardino County has reported 66 new COVID-19 related deaths.

Tags

Local News COVID-19Riverside CountySan Bernardino County