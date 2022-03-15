Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 3/15/22

In Riverside County, there were 465 new reported cases over the weekend. Since last Monday, hospitalizations have decreased by 33%, with 115. ICU cases have seen a 38% decrease with 19 current patients. Over the last seven days, Riverside County has reported 53 new COVID-19 related deaths.

In San Bernardino County, there were 437 new reported cases over the weekend. Since last Monday, Hospitalizations have decreased in the county by 14%, with 114. ICU cases decreased by 11, with 34 current patients. Over the previous week, San Bernardino County has reported 66 new COVID-19 related deaths.