Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff
Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff

KVCR | By Jessica Greenwell,
Cassie MacDuff
Published March 11, 2022 at 8:02 AM PST
NewsWrap_Logo.png

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week:
1. A Beaumont man who admitted taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol has been sentenced to home detention and probation.
2. A new discount airline has announced it will begin passenger service at San Bernardino International Airport this summer.
3. Riverside County’s controversial top lawyer announced his resignation Tuesday, effective immediately.
4. Remembering a former mayor and councilman of Perris who had COVID-19.
THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.

Jessica Greenwell
Cassie MacDuff
Cassie is a Press Enterprise regional columnist blogger.
