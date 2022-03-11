Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 3/11/22

In Riverside County, there were 174 new reported cases on Thursday. Since last Thursday, Hospitalizations have dropped in the county by 25%, with 144 and 22 COVID-19 ICU patients. Riverside County has also reported 76 new COVID-19 related deaths since March 3.

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 283 new reported cases. Since last Thursday, hospitalizations have seen a 22% decrease, with 133. ICU cases decreased by 9 in that same period, with 35 current patients. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 104 new COVID-19 related deaths.