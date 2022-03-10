© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Local News

Assemblymember and non-profit hosting 'Tacos and Taxes' event this Saturday

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published March 10, 2022 at 6:15 PM PST
25948826565_780b7faa2a_o.jpg
Office of Assemblymember James Ramos
/
Instagram

This Saturday, Assemblymember James Ramos and the non-profit Golden State Opportunity will be hosting a "Tacos and Taxes" event.

The event will take place at San Bernardino Valley College from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with participants being able to enjoy free tacos while they get their taxes prepared for free by an IRS-certified volunteer.

To qualify for the event, attendees must be San Bernardino residents and earn less than $56,000 a year.

Other organizations will also be at the event, including the Time for Change Foundation and Uplift Family Services.

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District, which includes San Bernardino Valley College.

Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
