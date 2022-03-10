Assemblymember and non-profit hosting 'Tacos and Taxes' event this Saturday

The event will take place at San Bernardino Valley College from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with participants being able to enjoy free tacos while they get their taxes prepared for free by an IRS-certified volunteer.

To qualify for the event, attendees must be San Bernardino residents and earn less than $56,000 a year.

Other organizations will also be at the event, including the Time for Change Foundation and Uplift Family Services.

