Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 3/04/22

In Riverside County, there were 329 new reported cases on Thursday. Since Jan. 21, Hospitalizations have dropped in the county by 81%, with 194 and 31 COVID-19 ICU patients. Riverside County has also reported 110 new COVID-19 related deaths since Feb. 24.

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 339 new reported cases. Since Jan. 21, hospitalizations have seen an 86% decrease, with 171. ICU cases decreased by 182 in that same period, with 44 current patients. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 140 new COVID-19 related deaths.