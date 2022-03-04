© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Local News

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 3/04/22

KVCR
Published March 4, 2022 at 8:15 AM PST
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Since late January, COVID-19 hospitalizations have gone down by at least 81% in Riverside and San Bernardino County.

In Riverside County, there were 329 new reported cases on Thursday. Since Jan. 21, Hospitalizations have dropped in the county by 81%, with 194 and 31 COVID-19 ICU patients. Riverside County has also reported 110 new COVID-19 related deaths since Feb. 24.

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 339 new reported cases. Since Jan. 21, hospitalizations have seen an 86% decrease, with 171. ICU cases decreased by 182 in that same period, with 44 current patients. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 140 new COVID-19 related deaths.

Tags

Local News Riverside CountySan Bernardino CountyCOVID-19