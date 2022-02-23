Redland's naming road after Al "The Movie Man" Ellis

The street will be called Al Harris Lane. Al Harris had been a long-time movie theater employee in San Bernardino and Redlands before passing of COVID-19 in September of 2020.

Harris was known for his positive attitude and welcoming smile. In a 2020 interview with the Redlands Daily Fact, Harris's adopted sister Candise Marquette said Harris believed that if you showed kindness, that kindness would be returned.

Al Harris Lane will replace Shoppers Lane in Redlands, which neighbors the Look Dine-In Cinema.