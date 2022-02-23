© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Redland's naming road after Al "The Movie Man" Ellis

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published February 23, 2022 at 7:00 AM PST
An exterior photo of the Look Dine-In Cinema in Redlands, Ca.

On Feb. 23, the City of Redlands will be holding a ceremony to unveil a street being named Al "The Movie Man" Harris.

The street will be called Al Harris Lane. Al Harris had been a long-time movie theater employee in San Bernardino and Redlands before passing of COVID-19 in September of 2020.

Harris was known for his positive attitude and welcoming smile. In a 2020 interview with the Redlands Daily Fact, Harris's adopted sister Candise Marquette said Harris believed that if you showed kindness, that kindness would be returned.

Al Harris Lane will replace Shoppers Lane in Redlands, which neighbors the Look Dine-In Cinema.

