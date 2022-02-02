U.S. Forrest Service Conducting Prescribed Burns Near Big Bear Lake and Idyllwild

The first burn will start on Feb. 3, with crews planning to treat 15 acres adjacent to the City of Big Bear Lake. The second burn is set for Feb. 7, where forest service teams will begin a multi-week burn of up to 600 acres near the community of Garner Valley, which is southeast of Idyllwild.

Both fires will be broadcast burns, which is when fire crews conduct a burn that mimics a low-intensity fire. More prescribed burns are planned for this year, including near the communities of Lake Arrowhead, Running Springs, and Angelus Oaks.