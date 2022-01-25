© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Local News

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 1/25/22

KVCR
Published January 25, 2022 at 6:30 AM PST
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Riverside and San Bernardino County continue to rise but at a slower pace.

In Riverside County, there were 18,706 new reported cases over the weekend. Hospitalizations have increased by 4% since last Monday, with 1065. ICU cases have seen a 14% increase in the same period with 174 current patients. Over the last seven days, the county has reported 61 new covid related deaths.

In San Bernardino County, there were 17,448 new reported cases over the weekend. Hospitalizations have increased by nearly 5% since last Monday, with 1182. ICU cases decreased by one in that same period, with 216 patients. Over the previous week, the county has reported 52 covid related deaths.

