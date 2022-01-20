© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News

Vice President Kamala Harris Visiting San Bernardino This Friday

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published January 20, 2022 at 7:30 AM PST
46823600565_4281716009_o.jpg
Gage Skidmore
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Then U.S. Senator Kamala Harris speaking at the 2019 National Forum on Wages and Working People in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The White House has announced that Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit San Bernardino on Friday with Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

According to Harris’s assistant press secretary, the trip is intended to highlight the local benefits of the infrastructure bill signed into law last November.

Of the $1 trillion dollars from the bill, California is expected to receive $25.3 billion for highway repairs, $4.2 billion for bridge replacement, and additional funds for things such as broadband improvements and airport development.

Later today, KVCR’s Jonathan Linden will speak with Vice President Harris’s press secretary to learn more about the trip.

Tags

Local NewsSan Bernardino
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
See stories by Jonathan Linden