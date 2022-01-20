Vice President Kamala Harris Visiting San Bernardino This Friday

According to Harris’s assistant press secretary, the trip is intended to highlight the local benefits of the infrastructure bill signed into law last November.

Of the $1 trillion dollars from the bill, California is expected to receive $25.3 billion for highway repairs, $4.2 billion for bridge replacement, and additional funds for things such as broadband improvements and airport development.

Later today, KVCR’s Jonathan Linden will speak with Vice President Harris’s press secretary to learn more about the trip.