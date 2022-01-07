Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 1/7/22

In Riverside County, there were 1,887 new reported cases on Thursday, that's a 28% decrease compared to last week. Over the previous seven days, there were 102.1 new cases per 100,000 residents. Over the last week, hospitalizations have gone up by 66%, with 772 and 123 COVID ICU patients.

In San Bernardino County, there were 914 new reported cases on Thursday. That's a 41% decrease compared to last week. Hospitalizations have increased by 37% in that same period, with 814. ICU cases increased by 24, with 169. Over the last two weeks, 14 of the 19 county deaths had known vaccination status, with zero being vaccinated and 14 not.