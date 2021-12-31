© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
kvcr-holiday.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 12/31/21

KVCR
Published December 31, 2021 at 5:00 AM PST
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Riverside and San Bernardino County have seen at least a 147% increase in new Covid-19 cases over the last two weeks.

In Riverside County, there were 2,646 new reported cases on Thursday, that's a 388% increase compared to Dec. 16. Over the previous seven days, there were 38.2 new cases per 100,000 residents. Over the last two weeks, hospitalizations have gone up by 38%, with 464 and 86 COVID ICU patients.

In San Bernardino County, there were 1,556 new reported cases on Thursday. That's a 147% increase compared to two weeks ago. Hospitalizations have increased by 40% since Dec. 16, with 593. ICU cases increased by 52 in that same period, with 145. Over the last two weeks, 11 of the 18 county deaths had known vaccination status, with zero being vaccinated and 11 not.

Tags

Local NewsRiverside CountySan Bernardino CountyCOVID-19COVID