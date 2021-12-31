Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 12/31/21

In Riverside County, there were 2,646 new reported cases on Thursday, that's a 388% increase compared to Dec. 16. Over the previous seven days, there were 38.2 new cases per 100,000 residents. Over the last two weeks, hospitalizations have gone up by 38%, with 464 and 86 COVID ICU patients.

In San Bernardino County, there were 1,556 new reported cases on Thursday. That's a 147% increase compared to two weeks ago. Hospitalizations have increased by 40% since Dec. 16, with 593. ICU cases increased by 52 in that same period, with 145. Over the last two weeks, 11 of the 18 county deaths had known vaccination status, with zero being vaccinated and 11 not.