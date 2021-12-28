© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Local News

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 12/28/21

KVCR
Published December 28, 2021 at 5:00 AM PST
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Over the last month, both Riverside and San Bernardino County have seen at least a 30% increase in Covid-19 Hospitalizations.

In Riverside County, there were 1,248 new reported cases over the weekend. Over the previous seven days, there were 21.3 new cases per 100,000 residents. Hospitalizations have increased by 47% since Nov. 30, with 391. ICU cases have seen a 51% increase in the same period with 91 current patients.

In San Bernardino County, there were 1,008 new reported cases over the weekend. The seven-day average of positive tests is 20.3 individuals per 100,000 residents. Hospitalizations have increased by 30% since Nov. 30, with 466. ICU cases increased by a total number of 34 in that same period, with 132 patients.

