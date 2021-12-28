Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 12/28/21

In Riverside County, there were 1,248 new reported cases over the weekend. Over the previous seven days, there were 21.3 new cases per 100,000 residents. Hospitalizations have increased by 47% since Nov. 30, with 391. ICU cases have seen a 51% increase in the same period with 91 current patients.

In San Bernardino County, there were 1,008 new reported cases over the weekend. The seven-day average of positive tests is 20.3 individuals per 100,000 residents. Hospitalizations have increased by 30% since Nov. 30, with 466. ICU cases increased by a total number of 34 in that same period, with 132 patients.