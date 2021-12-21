© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Local News

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 12/21/21

Published December 21, 2021 at 5:00 AM PST
Both Riverside and San Bernardino County continue to see an increase in Covid-19 Hospitalizations.

In Riverside County, there were 1,951 new reported cases over the weekend. Over the previous seven days, there were 19.5 new cases per 100,000 residents. Hospitalizations increased by nearly 5% since last Monday, with 338 and 83 Covid ICU patients.

In San Bernardino County, there were 1,822 new reported cases over the weekend. The seven-day average of positive tests is 20.4 individuals per 100,000 residents. Hospitalizations have increased by almost 4% since last Monday, with 423. ICU cases increased by 22 with 119 patients.

