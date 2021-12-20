Riverside County Reports First Covid-19 Omicron Variant Case

The county reported that the individual lives on the county's west side and was fully vaccinated.

In the county’s press release, Director of Public Health Kim Saruwatari said, “We knew that it was likely the variant would eventually arrive in Riverside County, so this is no surprise or cause for widespread concern.”

She added that “The same steps that helped protect us against the virus in the past remain in place.”

In addition to getting vaccinated, county officials continue to encourage residents to wear a mask, avoid large public gatherings, and wash their hands frequently.