Local News

Riverside County Reports First Covid-19 Omicron Variant Case

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published December 20, 2021 at 6:00 AM PST
Health officials in Riverside County reported their first documented case of the Covid-19 Omicron variant on Friday.

The county reported that the individual lives on the county's west side and was fully vaccinated.

In the county’s press release, Director of Public Health Kim Saruwatari said, “We knew that it was likely the variant would eventually arrive in Riverside County, so this is no surprise or cause for widespread concern.”

She added that “The same steps that helped protect us against the virus in the past remain in place.”

In addition to getting vaccinated, county officials continue to encourage residents to wear a mask, avoid large public gatherings, and wash their hands frequently.

Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
