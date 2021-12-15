© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Local News

San Bernardino Coalition Hosts Forum to Discuss Community Needs

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published December 15, 2021 at 6:24 PM PST
20211211_210429271_iOS.jpg
Jonathan Linden
/
91.9 KVCR
Community members attending the forum hosted by Just SB.

Last weekend, the local non-profit coalition Just San Bernardino hosted a forum to discuss local community needs.

Just San Bernardino (Just SB) is a coalition made up of nine non-profits based in the City of San Bernardino.

The forum was attended by over 50 individuals, who received a presentation on the results of a community survey filled out by over 4,000 residents.

Grecia Perez is a Project Coordinator with Just SB. She says, “We’re engaging with the community, and we’re gathering information, opinions about what kind of city they want to (see), as it relates to the economy.”

Just SB says their ultimate goal in retrieving all this data is to create a People’s plan that will look to create good-paying jobs and sustainable modes of commerce for the city.

“The main importance is to bring all the people that have participated in the different methods of gathering information together to really think about a future, visioning some solutions that they would like to see,” added Perez.

Mike Chavez is the Executive Director of the Inland Empire Labor Institute. He said each of the nine non-profits individually sent out the surveys and that the two main issues brought up by community members were lack of affordable housing and lack of good jobs.

Mike Chavez said, “People are pretty aware that jobs exist, but they’re not good jobs. Warehousing has really taken over and driven what we like to call the race to the bottom with substandard jobs that pay below a living wage, that don’t provide benefits.”

Chavez says that at the end of the day, his organization wants to see people living better in the City of San Bernardino.

Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
