Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 12/14/21
Both Riverside and San Bernardino County have seen at least a 9% increase in Covid-19 Hospitalizations over the last week.
In Riverside County, there were 1,818 new reported cases over the weekend. Over the previous seven days, there were 19.8 new cases per 100,000 residents. Hospitalizations increased by 18% since last Monday, with 322 and 75 Covid ICU patients.
In San Bernardino County, there were 1,832 new reported cases over the weekend. The seven-day average of positive tests is 22.7 individuals per 100,000 residents. Hospitalizations have increased by almost 10% since last Monday, with 407. ICU cases increased by 9 with 97 patients.