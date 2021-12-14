Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 12/14/21

In Riverside County, there were 1,818 new reported cases over the weekend. Over the previous seven days, there were 19.8 new cases per 100,000 residents. Hospitalizations increased by 18% since last Monday, with 322 and 75 Covid ICU patients.

In San Bernardino County, there were 1,832 new reported cases over the weekend. The seven-day average of positive tests is 22.7 individuals per 100,000 residents. Hospitalizations have increased by almost 10% since last Monday, with 407. ICU cases increased by 9 with 97 patients.