Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 12/07/21
Both Riverside and San Bernardino County have seen slight increases in Covid-19 Hospitalizations over the last week.
In Riverside County, there were 2,059 new reported cases over the weekend. Over the previous seven days, there were 14.1 new cases per 100,000 residents. Hospitalizations increased by only 2% since last Monday, with 271 and 65 Covid ICU patients.
In San Bernardino County, there were 2,128 new reported cases over the weekend. The seven-day average of positive tests is 15.1 individuals per 100,000 residents. Hospitalizations have increased by 4% since last Monday, with 371. ICU cases decreased by 9 with 89 patients.