Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 12/07/21

In Riverside County, there were 2,059 new reported cases over the weekend. Over the previous seven days, there were 14.1 new cases per 100,000 residents. Hospitalizations increased by only 2% since last Monday, with 271 and 65 Covid ICU patients.

In San Bernardino County, there were 2,128 new reported cases over the weekend. The seven-day average of positive tests is 15.1 individuals per 100,000 residents. Hospitalizations have increased by 4% since last Monday, with 371. ICU cases decreased by 9 with 89 patients.