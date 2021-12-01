© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
Local News

Local Non-Profit Buys 26,600 Acre Property for Conservation

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published December 1, 2021 at 5:00 AM PST
Eel River Canyon Preserve_River and Rail.JPG
Staff
/
The Wildlands Conservancy
The Grand Canyon of the Eel River in Northern California.

The local non-profit The Wildlands Conservancy recently acquired over 41 square miles of pristine forest property in Northern California.

Five hours north of San Francisco, the Eel River Canyon Preserve was purchased from the estate of financial broker Dean Witter by The Wildlands Conservancy out of Oak Glen, CA.

Frazier Haney is their Executive Director of the conservancy.“This was really a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire a property of this size. It’s one of the biggest acquisitions by acres for conservation in California over the last ten years,” said Haney.

thumbnail_lonepine_mapfordistro_3-12-21.jpg
The Wildlands Conservancy
Map of the Eel River Canyon Preserve, formally known as Lone Pine Ranch.

The non-profit buys properties across the state for environmental conservation and currently operates seven preserves around the San Bernardino National Forrest and another 15 around the state.

Haney said they’ve purchased properties outside Southern California because there’s land across the state that needs conservation. He added, “California’s State Parks really haven’t been growing in a couple of decades, but there is a real need for additional open space protection and public access to the outdoors.”

The Wildlands Conservancy is currently working on plans to protect wetlands and logged forests on the 26,600 Acre property and hopes to have a ranger station and a group campground open for the public in about a year.

Tags

Local NewsOak Glenconservationforest
Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
See stories by Jonathan Linden