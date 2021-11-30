Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 11/30/21
Over the last week, both Riverside and San Bernardino County have seen slight increases in new Covid-19 cases AND Hospitalizations.
In Riverside County, there were 2,450 new reported cases over the weekend. Over the previous seven days, there were 13.8 new cases per 100,000 residents. Hospitalizations increased by 5% since last Monday, with 265 and 60 Covid ICU patients.
In San Bernardino County, there were 2,374 new reported cases over the weekend. The seven-day average of positive tests is 15.6 individuals per 100,000 residents. Hospitalizations have increased by 11% since last Monday, with 357. ICU cases increased by two with 98 patients.