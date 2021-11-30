Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 11/30/21

In Riverside County, there were 2,450 new reported cases over the weekend. Over the previous seven days, there were 13.8 new cases per 100,000 residents. Hospitalizations increased by 5% since last Monday, with 265 and 60 Covid ICU patients.

In San Bernardino County, there were 2,374 new reported cases over the weekend. The seven-day average of positive tests is 15.6 individuals per 100,000 residents. Hospitalizations have increased by 11% since last Monday, with 357. ICU cases increased by two with 98 patients.